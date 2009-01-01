Home | News | General | Sisters! Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky team up to tackle Tunde Ednut over BBNaija’s Nina

- Nina, an ex-contestant on BBNaija recently caused a small drama online recently

- Tonto Dikeh, Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky recently engaged in a war of words because of her

- Bobrisky and Tonto were in support of Nina, while Tunde was on the other side

A recent drama erupted online recently between celebrities Bobrisky, Tunde Ednut and Tonto Dikeh over Big Brother Naija finalist Nina.

Nina had posted a live video on her Instagram stories where she was interacting with fans and thanking them for their efforts. For some reason, her video wasn’t clear. Tunde Ednut then commented that she should stop using an android phone.

Tonto Dikeh had an issue with Tunde’s response and she answered telling him to get Nina a new phone since he has been a celebrity longer than she can remember.

Tunde, who is not one to take such attack sitting down, took to his Instagram page to post videos of Tonto Dikeh falling off stage when she hosted Iyanya’s concert in London.

Bobrisky who has been an ardent supporter of Nina, ‘bought the fight’ on Tonto’s behalf and he launched a tirade against Tunde calling him all sorts of names.

Tonto Dikeh too wasn’t done with Tunde as she said her short lived music career was better than his because she has never seen him on stage. Tunde then responded by sharing a video of himself performing alongside Dr Sid on stage.

At the end of their fight, Tonto Dikeh offered to buy Nina an iPhone x or any phone of her choice. At the time of this report, Nina hasn’t publicly responded to the whole drama.

Source: Naija.ng

