Navy to begin 2nd phase clearance on Oshodi/Apapa expressway

By Evelyn Usman

The gridlock on Apapa/Oshodi expressway in Lagos may soon be over, if assurances given by the Nigerian Navy are anything to go by.

Yesterday, the Navy disclosed plans to begin the second phase of decongesting of Lagos roads of trucks that have made the expressway impassible.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Okon Eyo, who made the disclosure, said the second phase would begin at the Tin-Can Port, down to Berger Yard and Mile Two.

Briefing newsmen on measures taken so far to provide a lasting solution to the traffic situation in the state, Eyo lamented that naval officers at the Western Naval Command, Apapa, also shared in the harrowing experience associated with the gridlock.

Considering the security threat trucks posed, especially on bridges, he informed that on assumption of office as the Commander NNS Beecroft two months ago, he was given a mandate by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibass Ette, to proffer a lasting solution to the menace.

According to him, “As I speak, a meeting has been held with the NPA to see how we can extend the process to Tin-Can, having succeeded at Liverpool. The Port Manager of Tin-Can Island Port was here yesterday, (Monday) to work out the repeat of what was done at Liverpool down to Malu road. We intend to send trucks that have no business at the Tin-Can port away .

“The state government is fully aware of the effort we are putting in.”

