Group writes Senate over Omo-Agege’s suspension

Delta Central Collective support group, Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state has called on the leadership of the Senate to honourably allow Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to continue to represent them without any hindrance, adding that they might resort to self or collective representation if the suspension was not lifted.

The group in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and copied President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies, said the suspension of their Senator, who represents Delta Central from the Senate was extremely provocative, considering that he was sanctioned for associating with about 60 other serving senators as a front-line member and secretary of the Parliamentary Support Group for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in the letter signed by its chairman, Chief Clever Akpovona Egbeji, expressed dismay over the development. Egbeji stated further in the letter that under the constitution and law, a Senator can only vacate his seat if he dies, resigns, or recalled, decamps from the party on which platform he was elected (without a division in that party) or he is otherwise removed by an appropriate court and as such the senate has no constitutional powers to suspend or nullify a Senator’s election to represent his people.

He stated that if the senate fails to allow Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to represent them in the senate, they might resort to self or collective representation in their numbers to represent themselves, adding that their removal, without any constitutional basis from decision making in the Senate was a clear threat to their existence in the Nigerian nation.