BBNaija: Rita Dominic’s advice to Nina
- 28/04/2018 04:03:00
- 7
- 0
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has passed across a great advice to the Big Brother ex-housemate Nina through her Twitter handle.
BBNaija ex-housemate Nina has being on the news for declaring her love for her fellow ex-housemate Miracle, saying she doubts if she will continue her relationship with her boyfriend Collins.
The actress who was an avid supporter of the ex-housemates Nina and Miracle, felt it's her duty to give her a professional advice on how to go about interview questions.
In a tweet she made, she advised that it isn't a must to attend to every questions thrown at her during an interview that she should learn how to move away from questions they don't wish to answer.
She wrote: "You do not have to answer every single question that the media asks you. Your personal life is yours. You can choose to keep it private. Learn to say- “Next question please”
Source: Naija.ng
