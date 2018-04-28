Home | News | General | BBNaija: Rita Dominic’s advice to Nina
  28/04/2018
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has passed across a great advice to the Big Brother ex-housemate Nina through her Twitter handle.

BBNaija ex-housemate Nina has being on the news for declaring her love for her fellow ex-housemate Miracle, saying she doubts if she will continue her relationship with her boyfriend Collins.

The actress who was an avid supporter of the ex-housemates Nina and Miracle, felt it's her duty to give her a professional advice on how to go about interview questions.

In a tweet she made, she advised that it isn't a must to attend to every questions thrown at her during an interview that she should learn how to move away from questions they don't wish to answer.

She wrote: "You do not have to answer every single question that the media asks you. Your personal life is yours. You can choose to keep it private. Learn to say- “Next question please”

