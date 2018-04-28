Home | News | General | Antonio Conte backs Chelsea over the sale of Mohamed Salah three seasons back

- Egypt international Mohamed Salah is currently excelling at Liverpool after joining them last summer

- He was sold off to AS Roma in the Italian League by his former employers, Chelsea in 2015

- And the current Blues manager Antonio Conte has supported his club for selling the forward, adding that the 25-year-old wasn't at his best when he was at the Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is an improved version of the player the Blues signed in 2014.

The Egypt international has been more than superb for the Reds since he joined them last summer – netting 31 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and 43 in all competitions.

While at the Stamford Bridge four seasons back, he only managed to score two goals in 13 matches before being offloaded to Fiorentino in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Italian born tactician says the club was right on their decision as at when they sold him to the Italian side.

Salah after scoring one of his goals against AS Roma in their UCL semi final clash - photo credit: Getty

While in Italy, Salah began to show glimpses of the incredible talent he is now showing on a weekly basis for Liverpool.

The former Basel forward scored 39 goals in 64 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico outfit in his close to 18 months reign at the club.

He however returned to the EPL three seasons after leaving for Italy to join Liverpool in a five year deal worth £37 million has swept almost all the awards available in the league.

And Conte thinks it was impossible to predict that Salah would kick on to become one of the most sought-after players in the world.

He said: "It's not so simple because we have to compare Salah from over four or five years ago with this Salah.

"I think Salah in the present improved and developed a lot.

"I think the Italy experience was very important for him and now I'm sure he is a different player compared to the past.

"For this reason, I think it's very difficult to have this comparison."

However, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho came out to reveal the criticism he faced for releasing Salah from Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese tactician claims the Blues executives decided to let the reigning African footballer of the year go back then, saying he had nothing to do with him leaving.

Salah is currently on 43 goals in all competitions in his debut season for the Reds, and will have a chance to add to his tally when his side face Stoke City in the English topflight this afternoon.

He has recently being crowned the best player in the EPL this season, beating stiff competition from Kevin De Bruyne and a couple of other players who have also been excellent during the course of the season.

The forward is key to his country returning to the FIFA World Cup for the first since 1990, while his goal tally with his national team stands at 33 goals in 57 matches.

