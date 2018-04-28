Home | News | General | Few months after making strong political moves, SDP suspends chairman

- Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspeded its Adamawa state chapter chairman

- Ibrahim Bebetu was suspended for gross disrespect to the constituted authority

- According to the party, Bebetu's suspension will take effect from Thursday, April 19

The chairman of the Adamawa state chapter Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ibrahim Bebetu has been suspended.

Bebetu suspension was announced by the national working committee of the party on Friday, April 27.

In a press statement released by the party, the Adamawa chapter chairman's suspension will take effect from Thursday, April 19.

The statement signed by SDP's national deputy secretary, Simon Adesina, said the state's vice chairman Adamawa north, Danjuma Chikale, will act as the chairman of the party in the state.

Chikale said Bebetu's suspension followed due process after issues of gross disrespect to the constituted authority was committed by the past chairman.

He said accused Bebetu of making unauthorised public announcement cancelling a rally in Yola Adamawa State which has caused embarrassment to the national leadership of the party.

Following the suspension, Bebetu has also been directed to ensure law and order is maintained within the party during and after investigations on the matter.

Chikale said the investigation will enable the party have a fair resolution of the crisis and also ensure proper handover of party's property to the acting chairman.

However, reacting to the news, Bebetu told Daily Trust that he was not aware of the suspension.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former president Olusegun Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), Olu Falae and some leaders from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were set to form the SDP.

It was gathered members of these groups, parties and individuals were in talks on how to push the new party in alignment with their political agenda for the forthcoming 2019 election.

The SDP, NAIJ.com gathered, was designed to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the next general election.

