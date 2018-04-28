Home | News | General | Congresses: Oyegun reportedly withdraws, as APC fixes new dates

- The national chairman of the APC has reportedly dropped his chairmanship re-election ambition

- The ruling party has also fixed new dates for its congresses

- The new dates are Saturday, May 5 for ward congresses, Saturday, May 12 for LGA congresses and Saturday, May 19 for state congresses

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John John Odigie-Oyegun, has reportedly shelved his national chairmanship ambition as the ruling party announced new dates for this year’s ward, local government and state congresses.

Daily Trust reports that it could however not be confirmed whether the decision was connected to Oyegun’s visit to the Presidential Villa on the night of Thursday, April 26.

NAIJ.com gathered that Oyegun had earlier described the purported endorsement of former governor Adams Oshiomhole by the south-south zonal leadership of the party as “absolutely childish.”

READ ALSO: Breaking: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

Chief Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said voting would take place at convention venue and not at any government house.

When asked whether he would seek re-election, he said was quoted to have said: “I’m going to know when the convention committee announces their programmes, then when I’m going to buy a form if I will re-contest I will let you know.”

The new dates announced on Friday, April 27, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, are Saturday, May 5 for ward congresses, Saturday, May 12 for LGA congresses and Saturday, May 19 for state congresses.

Abdullahi said the date for the national convention in June would be announced later.

In the timetable earlier released, the party scheduled ward congresses for Wednesday, May 2, LG congresses for Saturday, May 5, state congresses for Wednesday, May 9 and national convention for May 14, 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the tenure elongation of the Odigie-Oyegun-led executive and other party officials allegedly caused division among governors elected on the platform of the APC.

Premium Times reported that governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Simon Lalong of Plateau simply said they (governors) had agreed “not to speak to the media.”

The news outlet, however, quoting an unnamed source, reported that the governors had a heated debate over the tenure elongation of party officials. “I am not sure what happened inside the chamber could be called a real meeting, they were simply fighting,” the source, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said.

APC official tells why his party could be voted out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...