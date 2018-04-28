Home | News | General | Killings: Why governors cannot guarantee maximum security in their states - Northern governor reveals

- Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara has stated that maximum security cannot be guaranteed by state governors in their respective domains because they do not control security agencies

- He pointed out that governors are not in control of either the soldiers or the police or any other security men

- Yari said the best the governors can do is support the security agencies in their respective states with logistics; which is what they are doing

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says state governors cannot enforce maximum security in their domains because they are not in control of security agencies, NAN reports.

Yari told newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting on Thursday, April 27, that the governors were working energetically with the federal government to tackle the lingering security challenges across the nation.

READ ALSO: Killings and 2019: At this rate, would there be anyone left to preside over?

NAIJ.com learnt that the NGF meeting, the third of its type this year, was convened to address critical issues facing the governors in their states in relation with the federal government.

He said: “We are not in control of either the soldiers or the police or any other security men, but what we can do is to sit down with security men in our respective states to support security agencies.

“In terms of logistics, we are doing our best and we will continue to support the federal government in this regard.”

The NGF chairman also told newsmen that the security challenge facing the nation was a global phenomenon which governments all over the world are striving to contain.

He stated: “The security situation in the country is a global issue and everywhere people are dealing with the security problem.

“The problem of security is what was inherited before the administration of today and before some of our governors emerged as governors; and so as governors, we are working to put in our best to support the security agencies in our respective states with logistics. That is what we can only do.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor Yari declared on Tuesday, April 25, that Nigeria is now ripe for state police in order to effectively tackle the internal security problems facing the country.

He made this known in his country home in Talata area of the state.

Yari said in part: “I think we are matured for state police because in 2014 when we were doing constitutional amendments, we came up with the issue of state police. Many Nigerians did not support the issue then, because of the nature of some state executives.”

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...