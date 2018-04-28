Home | News | General | Jubilation at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea star insists he won't leave this season
Jubilation at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea star insists he won't leave this season



- Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has insisted he wants to stay at the Blues this summer despite lingering speculations over his future

- And with Blues boss, Antonio Conte, looks set to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season the next manager might not find aging Fabregas suitable in his midfield

- Fabregas,30, has not been at his best this season, contributing just four assists and one goal in 29 Premier League appearances

Blues boss, Antonio Conte, looks set to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

And the new manager may not find room for an ageing Fabregas in his plans for the team.

