Jubilation at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea star insists he won't leave this season

Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has insisted he wants to stay at the Blues this summer despite lingering speculations over his future.

Blues boss, Antonio Conte, looks set to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

And the new manager may not find room for an ageing Fabregas in his plans for the team.

Fabregas,30, has not been at his best this season, contributing just four assists and one goal in 29 Premier League appearances.

But the former Barcelona midfielder is keen to remain in West London, regardless of who’s in charge next term.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Fabregas said: “I’m happy and would like to continue here next season, I’m very good at Chelsea.”

Fabregas initially struggled to apredjust to life under Conte, finding himself left out in favour of Nemanja Matic.

But despite finding first-team opportunities easier to come by this season, the playmaker has been a shadow of his former self.

NAIJ.com previously reported that former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas who currently plays for champions Chelsea has admitted that he would love to make a return to the Gunners as a coach.

The former Barcelona star spent eight-years with the Gunners making his senior debut with them back in 2003 under Arsene Wenger.

But in the year 2011, the Spanish international joined current La Liga leaders Barcelona where he had enough time to play with his close friend Lionel Messi.

