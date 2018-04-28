Ekiti 2018: Even if Buhari becomes INEC chairman, Fayemi, Oni, Ojudu will fail – Fayose’s aide

Lere Olayinka, the Special Adviser on Public Communication and New Media to the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari becomes the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the forthcoming governorship election will fail woefully.

Speaking with Punch, Olayinka said the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are not afraid of some bigwigs in the ruling APC interested in Ekiti State governorship position.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the National Vice Chairman of the APC, Segun Oni, who are both former governors have declared to run in the election.

There is Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who is a Special Adviser to Buhari on Political Matters.

But Olayinka believes these bigwigs are no threat to Fayose and the PDP.

According to him, “The reality is the same minister (you are talking about ) was defeated in all the 16 local governments in Ekiti State even when he was the sitting governor.

“So how is it possible for us to now be afraid of him? If it were possible for all the 33 aspirants in the party that have obtained forms to be picked together as candidates, we would defeat all of them.

“Let them be put together to become one, all of them will be defeated.

“Unless they are saying they are not going to allow people to vote or that somebody will sit in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, write the results and announce them.

“If it is about bringing in security personnel like they have been boasting about, the police and the military will not force people to vote for someone.

“If voting will be allowed to take place on July 14, even if Buhari is the INEC Chairman, the APC will lose in this state except they just write the results in Abuja without people voting at the various polling units.”