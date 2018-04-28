Shehu Sani speaks on increase in minimum wage

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has said increase in minimum wage by the federal government is realistic.Sani promised to bring up the issue of minimum wage during Senate plenary.

He stated that the increase in minimum wage would help rid the country of corruption.

The Kaduna Lawmaker on his Twitter page wrote “Labour’s demand for new minimum wage is realistic and should be complied with.

“I will fully support it on the floor of the senate when the issue is presented.

“A good wage is one of the most potent wedge against corruption.”

