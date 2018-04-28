Home | News | General | Highly rated Premier League goalkeeper goes out for relaxed lunch with fiancee and coach

- Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea took his partner Edurne Almagro alongside United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez on a date

- What actually surprised many was De Gea's preference for an Italian restaurant over many Spanish restaurant in Manchester

- And with De Gea's constant form United boss Mourinho has hinted that he is not prepared to sell the goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea took his partner Edurne Almagro alongside United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez on a date.

What actually surprised many was De Gea's preference for an Italian restaurant over many Spanish restaurant in Manchester.

De Gea and his partner Edurne Almagro were spotted leaving La Famiglia Italian restaurant in Cheshire on Friday afternoon April 27 following a two and a half hour lunch with friends.

READ ALSO: Wenger begs Mourinho not to goad him when he visits Old Trafford

The Spanish keeper and his fiancee had dined with Manchester United's goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez, with De Gea possibly discussing final points with the trainer before Sunday's Premier League clash.

United will be out to earn three points to tighten their grip on second place, as well as spoil Arsene Wenger's final game against the Red Devils as Arsemal manager.

De Gea seemed unfazed by the upcoming clash, smiling for the camera as he strolled past with Spanish singer and actress Edurne by his side.

The Spanish shot stopper will be eating out in Manchester for a while to come if his manager has anything to say about it, with Jose Mourinho telling his Friday press conference that there is 'no chance' the keeper will be sold this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Ahead of Manchester United clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford, NAIJ.com previously reported that outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, is begging Jose Mourinho not to goad him as the pair prepare for a meet at Old Trafford.

The veteran French gaffer hopes his final game against Manchester United as Arsenal boss tomorrow will not be ruined by a bust-up.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...