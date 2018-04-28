Olumba Olumba Obu urges Nigerians to turn to God
- 28/04/2018 06:52:00
- 8
- 0
Lagos – The Spiritual Head, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has called on Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and He would intervene in her social, economic, and political challenges of our nation.
Obu who was represented by Christ Ambassador Samuel Inok made this known at the Church’s 100th anniversary celebration in Surulere, Lagos.
He said that when Nigerians embrace God, He would intervene in the social, economic and political challenges of our nation.
“If the nation will turn to God, and turn from their wicked ways, He will heal our land.
“We have been talking about peace, how can you give peace if you don’t have it, it is only God that have peace and can give peace.
“If we confess our sins, worship God in spirit and in truth which should be at all times.
“Nigerians should turn a new leaf and worship God sand not visit the house of God only; we should not wear God as masquerade.
“We should not turn religion into cultism, where people create factions to fight against themselves, it is not what our God said,’’ he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec. 30, 1918, the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star was inaugurated (NAN)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles