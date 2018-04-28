Home | News | General | Suicide bomber kills 4 senior military officials in Somalia
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
The Rise and Fall of Akinwunmi Ambode

Suicide bomber kills 4 senior military officials in Somalia



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 06:49:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Bosaso (Somalia) – A suicide bomber blew himself up in a military camp in the Somali town of Galkayo on Saturday, killing four officers, officials said, an attack claimed by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group.

People gather near burnt vehicles a day after a truck bomb exploded in the centre of Mogadishu on October 15, 2017.
A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO
File Photo
The dead included a military commander and two colonels, the town’s mayor, Hirsi Barre, told Reuters.

The camp houses a force made up of soldiers from the country’s semi-autonomous regions of Puntland and Galmudug who have been integrated into the federal army under efforts to unite the fractured country.

“The death toll may rise,” police officer Abdirahman Haji said.

Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said it killed five people in the attack.
Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic law.

Since withdrawing from Mogadishu in 2011, the group has lost control of most of Somalia’s cities and towns.
It still retains a strong presence in regions outside the capital. (Reuters/NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 206