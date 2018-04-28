Home | News | General | Stop complaining, pray for Buhari, CAC President tells Christians

Osun – The President, Christ Apostolic Church. (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun on Saturday urged churches to stop complaining but pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome challenges facing the nation. President Muhammadu Buhari during opening prayers after his medical leave to preside over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/08/2017

Akinosun made the appeal while ministering at the Grand Finale of a Seven-Day Fasting and Prayer at Ikoyi Mountain Ero-Omo Village, Osun for the nation on Saturday morning.

The prayer was organised by Evangelist Felix Adunpe, General Overseer, Signs and Wonders Prayer Ministries in collaboration with the CAC, held between April 21 and April 27.

The prayer, which had hundreds of Christians praying from 11 pm to 4am, was tagged: “Nigeria Must be Redeemed”.

Akimosun, the former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said that only God could redeem Nigeria from her present predicaments.

According to the cleric, who read from Psalm 122: 6 and Jeremiah 29:11, God loves Nigeria and would heal the nation of her current socio-economic and security challenges with prayers.

“Leaders fail when people fail to pray. Stop abusing and cursing our leaders because as you curse them the consequences will be borne by all citizens.

“If we pray for our leaders, God will inspire them and everything will be all right. We should not lose hope in Nigeria.

“Let us pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. We need to pray for economic resurgence and prosperity. We need God’s intervention in this country.

“We need to pray for this nation because of innocent people that are being slaughtered everyday. Let’s pray for the redemption of this country.

“It is important we pray for the President. It is our response as children of God to pray for our leaders and the country. If we fail, many evil will be springing up,” he said.

According to Akinosun, Nigerians must bring to fore sincere love for the country and shun hatred because it is the only country we possess.

He said that Nigeria required a forthright leadership that would lead her to desired destinations of economic advancement, peace and prosperity.

The cleric, who cautioned against self defence, said that such step would make killings more rampant in the nation.

He added:”Let’s cry to God. This is the work of the church. The hope of every nation is the church. People continue to rebuke the church if we fail to do our responsibility.

“We have God that answers prayers. If we can reverence God by asking forgiveness, God will heal our land. It now clear that this nation needs prayers for the leadership and the followership.”

The cleric, who urged the Federal Government to restructure the security architecture of the country, expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Akinosun, who also called for an end corruption, ritualism, kidnapping, urged the political leaders to be alert to their responsibility and be selfless to end crisis.

“The president must do everything in his capacity to see that the killings stop,” he added.

He later led the people into serious prayer for nation’s redemption and intervention in her governance, saying sacking the President would not solve Nigeria’s problem.

Also Pastor Elisha Alalade, Oke Osun DCC Superintendent and Chairman/Presiding Pastor, CAC Ori- Oke IIkoyi (Ikoyi Mountain) said in his address, said that Nigeria’ was facing a battle that must be won spiritually.

“All these killings are devil’s work to set Nigeria on fire. Where there is no peace, there will be no prosperity. It’s time to pray.

“The moment we win the spiritual battle, the nation will move forward. God will intervene and darkness will vanished. Nigeria must be redeemed,” Alalade said.

The cleric, who led the congregation in fervent prayers for peace and God’s intervention in Nigeria’s governance, asked God to terminate all works of Satan.

In his remarks, Adunpe, co-host of the prayers noted that God revealed him that the nation had exalted idols through the hostage of Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977 and demoted God.

He said God directed him to hold the prayers on the mount, adding: “Before Nigeria can enjoy peace and unity and make progress, Nigerians must pray and ask for God’s forgiveness.

“There is hope for Nigeria as God will intervene, peace will reign after this prayer,’” Adunpe assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of Nigerians across denominations prayed God to forgive the nation’s sins of blood letting, occultism, ritualism, idolatry among others.

They also prayed for peace, unity, end to killings as well as economic prosperity of the nation. (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...