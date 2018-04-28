Home | News | General | FG spent N2.67bn to enhance security in UNIMAID – VC

Maiduguri – The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Njodi, says the federal government has committed N2.67 billion to enhance security in and around the university.

Njodi disclosed this atthe university’s 23 combined convocation in Maiduguri on Saturday.

“We are delighted that the federal has clearly demonstrated firm commitment to its onerous respinsibility of protection of lives and property of members of the university community.

“The action of the Federal executive Council in approving such amount of funds to the university is highly commendable.

“This gesture of support would no doubt spur us into greater services and sacrifices to nation and our responsibilities,”he said.

Njodi lamented that insurgency had crippled the political, social and economic spheres of governance in the country.

He observed that its impact was enormous with devastating phsycological implications in Borno.

He reiterated the commitment of the university to continue its normal academic activities in spite of the attacks on the institution.

“We assure the federal government of our total commitment to promoting national development through quality manpower training and insightful research,”said Njodi.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the special support and encouragement to the university.

On fuel exploration in the Lake Chad region, Njodi said in spite of the abduction of three and killing of six lecturers, the university would not relent to offer its services when ever the need arises.

The vice chancellor said: “the university would not be discouraged by what happened.

“We are ready to mobilise to the site to continue with the assignment anytime security agencies fortify the environment for smooth exploration activities.

“We consider the oil exploration in the Chad Basin area as an important national assignment and we are commited to its actualisation, God

