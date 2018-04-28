Tony Elumelu celebrates Mum at 90
Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, economist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation today celebrated his mother’s ninetieth birthday.
Elumelu on his Tweeter handle said he would not have been what he is today without his mother saying: ‘I thank God for her life. Happy birthday mama!’
‘This week we celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday.This is symbolic in many ways for me.I always talk about the need to empower women across Africa because I know first hand the power of just one enterprising woman. Suffice it to say that I wouldn’t be the man I am today w/out my mom.
