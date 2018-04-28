Home | News | General | Did Ebuka Lie About Meeting Cee-C First On BBNaija Show? Nigerians Leak Old Photo

Nigerians have dug up and leaked a photo of Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka interviewing Cee-C at an event some years ago, in a bid to paint him as a liar after saying he has never met her prior to the TV show

While speaking in a recent interview on Beat 99.9FM in Lagos, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was quoted to have said that he has never in his life met Cee-C before, as the first time he’d ever meet her, was on stage of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 2018.

Recall that during the BBNaija TV show, a number of stories went around online that the host Ebuka knew Cee-C and that they might have dated, Ebuka debunked all rumours stating clearly that he didn’t know her before the show.

Ebuka also made it clear that he didn’t have the authority to give her a slot to be a housemate on the show. He said; “she said something in the house that got mixed interpreted. She said she drove to my house and we had a conversation that made me put her into the reality show.”

“Apparently she came to market something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody. Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.

“To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show. The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.”

“I think she has crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”

To paint Ebuka a liar, Nigerians have dug up, and leaked a photo of Ebuka interviewing Cee-C during her “pageant” days.

Here is the photo and the reactions of Nigerians;





