Home | News | General | Police Sergeant Shoots Dead Motorcycle Rider Over N50 Bribe

For refusing to part with a N50 bribe, a commercial motorcyclist has been shot dead by a policeman in Ebonyi State.In Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Wednesday, a commercial motorcycle rider, Ofim Ejike, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger-happy policeman, Onyebuchi Nweke.

The sergeant, attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, had allegedly shot Ejike for refusing to part with a N50 bribe.

The anti-kidnapping team was said to be conducting a stop and search at Anan World Junction, Waterworks Road, when they flagged down the motorcycle rider at the checkpoint.

A witness, Okwuchukwu Unata, explained that Ejike, who had a female passenger, was ordered by the operatives to pay N50.

He said, “While he was trying to park, the killer sergeant cocked his AK-47 rifle and shot him in the face at close range.”

Another witness, Sunday Nwefuru, explained that the policeman who shot the victim had an altercation with other team members before the incident occurred.

The shooting was said to have resulted in violent confrontation as youths of the area made bonfires on Udemezue and Waterworks roads and barricaded adjoining streets to demand justice for the victim.

Reacting to the incident, the leader of commercial motorcycle riders in the state, Mr. Reverend Akuma, described it as unfortunate, saying it should not have happened considering the harmonious working relationship between the union and the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Lovet Odah, disclosed that the killer policeman had been tried as of Wednesday at the anti-kidnapping unit and had subsequently been dismissed from the Force.

“No stone will be left unturned to ensure justice for the victim, Ofim Ejike,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...