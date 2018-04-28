Home | News | General | BBNaija: Leave My Life Alone – Angry Nina Tells Nigerians (Video) 
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
The Rise and Fall of Akinwunmi Ambode

BBNaija: Leave My Life Alone – Angry Nina Tells Nigerians (Video) 



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 02:30:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ex BBNaija top 5 finalists Nina has come out angry to ask Nigerians to leave her alone for accusing her of leaving her boyfriend, Collins for Miracle because of 45m he won. She said she and Miracle are taking things easy and if they will marry it will happen.

https://youtu.be/hlcwPtrkjfY
[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 201