BBNaija: Leave My Life Alone – Angry Nina Tells Nigerians (Video)
- 28/04/2018 02:30:00
Ex BBNaija top 5 finalists Nina has come out angry to ask Nigerians to leave her alone for accusing her of leaving her boyfriend, Collins for Miracle because of 45m he won. She said she and Miracle are taking things easy and if they will marry it will happen.
https://youtu.be/hlcwPtrkjfY
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
