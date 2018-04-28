"They have electricity in Nigeria?" -Reactions Trail American Rapper, Jcole's Performance In Nigeria



J Cole, who recently dropped his fifth studio album, KOD and has a large following in Nigeria delivered a stellar performance on Friday night at the Castle Light Unlocks concert which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites.



The event attracted quite a large turnout of young, fun loving Nigerians who came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the American superstar and top Nigerian acts.



The American rapper debuted a live performance of songs from his new album for the first time ever on Nigerian soil. ‘KOD’ which is just over a week old and has never been performed anywhere in the world

“One week ago I put out this album it’s called KOD. Y’all heard it? I know you don’t know the words yet,” he assumed on behalf of the crowd.“I probably don’t even know the words yet. But can I just press play on one of the songs and see what happens?“I just want to see how it sounds at the shows. I can’t promise you that I know all the words.” he said. The ‘Born Sinner’ rapper went on to perform the album’s title song ‘KOD’ and performed another song from the album, ‘Photograph’. “Never forget,” he said. “The first time I’ve ever performed any song from KOD was on Nigerian soil.”“I didn’t know if y’all was gon know the words. I guess I was f***ing up by not coming to Nigeria. I f***ed up. My bad.”

While J. Cole, wearing a jersey with Nigerian colours, expressed excitement that he was finally able to make it to Nigeria., some of his fans expressed displeasure over why he should perform in Nigeria, read some of the comments below:

