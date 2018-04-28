Home | News | General | Garba blasts APC for moving convention, speaks on best candidate for National Chairman
Garba blasts APC for moving convention, speaks on best candidate for National Chairman
- 28/04/2018 09:05:00
- 6
- 0
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has criticized the party’s leadership for moving the National Convention from May 14.
Garba stated that his supporters were looking forward to a credible poll and cited “tokenism and internal jostling and politicking” as the reason the convention was postponed.
He, however, insisted that the ruling party needed a young, brilliant and credible hands in the coming elections.
“I received, with amusement, the sudden proposed postponement of the national convention of the APC, initially scheduled for the 14th of May in the coming month.
“The Nigerian people and particularly my supporters across the 36 states were looking forward to a credible and transparent process to elect the national leaders of our party.
“However, tokenism and internal jostling and politicking seem to be trumping some of our strongly held progressive and democratic values as a party. It is important that our party prioritizes the interest of the country over political bickering.
“Hence, the APC must demonstrate to the entire country that it believes in internal democracy and will be guided by the constitution of the party, outside of which might lead to the complete erosion of our party’s credibility before the Nigerian people.
“I am however leading a group of young, brilliant and capable individuals within the party, from which we will be presenting a credible alternative to run for the office of the party chairman.
“The APC without a doubt requires a new brand of leadership; one that will chart a new vision for the party, and more pertinently the Nigerian people and we are ready to produce that leadership from amongst us,” he said.
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has criticized the party’s leadership for moving the National Convention from May 14.
Garba stated that his supporters were looking forward to a credible poll and cited “tokenism and internal jostling and politicking” as the reason the convention was postponed.
He, however, insisted that the ruling party needed a young, brilliant and credible hands in the coming elections.
“I received, with amusement, the sudden proposed postponement of the national convention of the APC, initially scheduled for the 14th of May in the coming month.
“The Nigerian people and particularly my supporters across the 36 states were looking forward to a credible and transparent process to elect the national leaders of our party.
“However, tokenism and internal jostling and politicking seem to be trumping some of our strongly held progressive and democratic values as a party. It is important that our party prioritizes the interest of the country over political bickering.
“Hence, the APC must demonstrate to the entire country that it believes in internal democracy and will be guided by the constitution of the party, outside of which might lead to the complete erosion of our party’s credibility before the Nigerian people.
“I am however leading a group of young, brilliant and capable individuals within the party, from which we will be presenting a credible alternative to run for the office of the party chairman.
“The APC without a doubt requires a new brand of leadership; one that will chart a new vision for the party, and more pertinently the Nigerian people and we are ready to produce that leadership from amongst us,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 206