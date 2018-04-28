Oba of Benin visits Ooni

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has just arrived at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for a visit.

The Oba arrived at the palace in Ile-Ife at 1:15pm with his chiefs and some dignitaries from the ancient city of Benin.

Prominent traditional rulers and notable indigenes of Ife, who joined the Ooni to receive the Benin monarch are the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, traditional rulers from Ile Ife and Dr. John Odeyemi.

Oba Ewuare II first went to the residence of the Ooni

Security is beefed up around the Ooni’s Palace at Enuwa in Ile Ife as an armoured personnel carrier, armed policemen and other security agents are stationed at the entrance to ensure that there is no security breach.

Cultural troupes from Benin and entertainers and drummer from Ile Ife started drumming, singing and dancing as early as 10:am inside the hall where the Oba Ewuare was received.