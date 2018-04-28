I didn't say Buhari should join Dasuki in prison – Atiku
Atiku on his Tweeter handle tweeted: ‘These aren’t my words and never emanated from my official handle. It's contrived and targeted to create mischief.’
The report published online yesterday said that Atiku had said there was no difference in the crime Buhari had committed with that of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.
The report said: “I think @MBuhari should go and join Dasuki at Kuje prison because both have committed the same crime. …#ilegal withdrawal. So court should take note.”
