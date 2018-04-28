12 people die in Lagos – Ibadan expressway accident

A dozen of passengers – six males and six females, have died in a road accident which also left five other persons injured on Saturday afternoon when a commercial bus collided with a truck.

The accident which occurred at the Ogunmakin(Ogun State) stretch of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway near the Foursquare Camp, involved a truck marked LSD 138 XQ and a bus with registration number : AAA 886 XR.

The accident created not a small traffic gridlock for travellers on the highway even as the Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) were sighted frantically clearing obstructions, evacuating victims and re – directing traffics.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said 17 people were involved.

Akinbiyi attributed the cause to “wrongful overtaking on the part of the bus which collided with an oncoming truck.”

The TRACE Image Maker added that 12 people died in the accident while five persons were also injured.

He noted that the injured were taken to the IFE-OLUWA PLUS Hospital, Ogunmakin, while the dead victims were taken to the FOS Mortuary, Ipara, Ogun State.