Melaye recall: Unsuccessful INEC's exercise is an indication that APC’s time in Kogi is up - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the poor turn out that characterised Saturday’s bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi west) signified a total rejection of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.

“The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi,” PDP said in a statement signed by Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation.

The statement was issued on Saturday, April 28 in Lokoja, shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise witnessed a very low turn out with some polling units in Lokoja, Kabba, Ijumu and other local governments recording zero votes.

In Kabba, INEC officials were threatened by youth, while some women and youth groups sang songs praising Mr Melaye and vowing to resist any attempt to disgrace him out of office.

The PDP, while accusing Bello of trying to force the idea on the people, said the rejection of the recall process had confirmed that he had lost value in Kogi.

It thanked leaders and people of Kogi West senatorial district for heeding its call to shun the exercise.

The statement read: “The failure of the recall exercise is an indication that the present administration is not popular which, of course, is only natural because it has inflicted poverty, hardship and suffering on the people.”

The PDP accused the state government of being insensitive to the plight of the people, and condemned the Bello-led administration several months salaries and pensions.

The statement added: “It is unfortunate that in spite of the massive resources available to the present administration, no visible development has been witnessed in the last three years.

“The failure of the recall process is a signal that the people have bid the administration goodbye. We want to advise Bello to start packing his load; the red card signal is clear. It is an indication that Gov. Bello and his APC’s time in Kogi is up.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that voters in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency shunned the ongoing verification exercise organised by INEC to authenticate the signatures of voters seeking to recall Senator Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi west).

The exercise in Melaye’s Kogi west senatorial district, observed that the polling units were empty, with many people claiming that they were not aware of it.

At some areas, youth protested against the move to recall the senator who they described as “an excellent representative”.

