Home | News | General | Obasanjo bombs Buhari again, says current situation must not continue

- Ex-president Obasanjo says members of third force will be threatened but he will not leave them without help

- Obasanjo says the members must be battle ready and not be afraid

- He says President Buhari should be removed from office because the situation must not be allowed to continue and PDP must not be allowed to return

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has charged members of his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) to be battle ready to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Premium Times reports that Obasanjo said this in Ibadan at the inauguration of the Oyo state chapter of the Movement on Saturday, April 28.

The former head of state and retired army general urged CNM members not to be threatened but work with the mind of redeeming Nigeria while urging all qualified electorates to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the poll.

READ ALSO: Senator Urhoghide denies calling for President Buhari's impeachment

He said: “Everybody must be determined to rescue Nigeria, it may not be easy, however, the God who performed wonders some time ago, will again perform wonders. We have (seen), in this country, where five political parties endorsed a single person and God was laughing and knew what he would do. If we are leaving everything to God, we must do our best. Get your PVCs and encourage others.

“Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front. Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry. Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about.”

Obasanjo restated that neither the ruling APC nor main opposition PDP were no options for the country and must be changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examined. Those of you who have been victimized by the situation and want the situation to continue can’t be friends of Nigeria.”

NAIJ.com reported recently that the Presidency is not worried by Obasanjo and has brushed aside calls by former army generals to President Buhari to step aside in the next presidential elections.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, said that Buhari will defeat all the former presidents and heads of state.

Shehu said that Buhari deserves a second term in office and will win again if all the former leaders come out and contest against him next year.

President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...