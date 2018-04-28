Home | News | General | Impeachment threat: SGF’s daughter’s wedding unites Buhari, Saraki, Dogara

- President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, April 28, met face-to-face with senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara

- The trio met at the reception of the daughter of secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha

- That was the first time that president Buhari is said to meet with Saraki and Dogara days after some lawmakers threatened to impeach the president

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, April 28, met one-on-one with senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara at the reception of the daughter of secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, held inside the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that there was their first meeting after some members of the National Assembly threatened to impeach Buhari over the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of fighter jets.

Other dignitaries at the event were national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as well as the governors of Adamawa, Kaduna and Ogun states and many more.

Mustapha described the wedding of his daughter, Amanda and her husband, Telema, from Rivers state, as a symbol of national unity.

He said: "I am married to somebody from a different state all together. I come from Adamawa State, while my wife comes from Osun state. So, Amanda is not the first. It is a marriage of unity. Whenever I hear people talking about Nigeria breaking up, I just laugh.

"The foundations are deep. I have a brother-in-law who is Igbo, I have a brother-in-law who is Urobo. So, our home has always been a small Nigeria whenever we congregate."

SGF who expressed his happiness at the event, said, "It's a pride of a father that at one point in time you'll be giving out your children in marriage or receiving brides into your home. And that is what has precisely happened to us today as a family.

"If they have doubts about things happening around them, let them go back to the author of marriage Himself, which is God. So, my advice to them is let them remain together through thick and thin. They should not take each other for granted."

The SGF advised the couple to respect each other, remain friends and make God the centrepeace of their home.

Meanwhile, NAIJ..com had reported that Senator Matthew Urhoghide denied calling for President Buhari’s impeachment.

The lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, who moved the motion question the legality of President Buhari's withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to by military aircraft from the United, said he was misquoted.

The Edo lawmaker said this in a chat with pressmen at the Benin Airport in Edo state.

Urhoghide said he never called for President Buhari's impeachment but only urged the Senate to invoke the relevant section of the Constitution so that President Buhari could explain why he took the decision to purchase the 12 aircrafts.

