Kogi youth show no interest in Melaye’s recall - INEC officials

- Kogi youth have reportedly threatened INEC officials as they oppose Senator Dino Melaye’s recall

- An NYSC member, Opemipo Solomon, the INEC officer at Akafe Lane polling unit, said that no one had showed up since they arrived the voting venue at 6.45 am

- Another corps member, David Adah, INEC presiding officer at the Odo Akete polling unit also in Kabba, said many youth were angry over the recall process

Voters in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency in Kogi have shunned the ongoing verification exercise organised by INEC to authenticate the signatures of voters seeking to recall Senator Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi west).

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), monitoring the exercise in Melaye’s Kogi west senatorial district, observed that the polling units were empty, with many people claiming that they were not aware of it.

At some areas, youth protested against the move to recall the senator who they described as “an excellent representative”.

“At the embattled senator’s polling unit in Ayetoro Gbede, a traditional ruler, Ojo Adekunle, who led some youth to protest against the recall process, said they were not aware of Melaye’s offence.

“Melaye has done so well and we are happy with him; we have no reason to want to recall him.“

Adekunle said Melaye was the best Senator Kogi west had ever produced, and urged his people not to betray their representative at this trying period.

Vicoria Ajewole, APC Woman Leader in Kabba Local Government, expressed surprise at the recall process, and declared that “it won”t work.”

she said: “Melaye is our son; there is no way anyone can recall him.”

At the central area of Kabba town, youth were seen chanting songs in praise of Melaye. They vowed to resist attempt to disgrace him.

Efforts to speak with INEC officials at the commission’s office in Kabba proved abortive as they refused to comment on the exercise Policemen keeping watch at the polling points also refused to comment on the exercise.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the INEC has withdrawn its motion that had sought an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow it serve Dino Melaye the recall petition through substituted service.

The electoral body had sought to serve Melaye's recall petition through substituted means rather than personal service.

The Punch, however, reports that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the motion after INEC’s lawyer, Yunus Ustaz (SAN), announced its withdrawal in court on Thursday, September 28.

The judge also ordered that all issues related to the case be taken to the Court of Appeal.

