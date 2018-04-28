Home | News | General | We won't remove Buhari's pictures - Presidential aide writes Akwa Ibom govt. over planned demolition
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
PDP 2018 Presidential Primary: Foretelling The Outcome

We won't remove Buhari's pictures - Presidential aide writes Akwa Ibom govt. over planned demolition



- Presidential aide Senator Ita Enang says the Buhari Support Groups has done nothing wrong in acquiring the campaign office in Uyo

- Enang says the Akwa Ibom government should provide evidence of any wrongdoing by the group and it would make amends

- The senator says the group would not move an inch or take down President Buhari's posters and billboards if the requested evidence is not provided

President Buhari's Liaison to the National Assembly (Senate) Ita Enang has written to the Akwa Ibom state government over planned demolition of a building belonging to the Buhari Support Groups (BSG).

The letter, which was posted to Senator Enang's social media pages was directed to the the executive chairman of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority.

