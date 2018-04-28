Home | News | General | APC issues red card to Senator Ekweremadu in Enugu

- Enugu state APC chairman Ben Nwoye says the party is ready to throw Ekweremadu out of the Senate

- Nwoye is confident that the APC in the state has what it takes to take over the Enugu West senatorial zone currently held by PDP's Ekweremadu

- Ekweremadu has been in the senate for four terms and has been endorsed for a fifth term by some PDP members

The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must leave the upper house of legislature in 2019.

Daily Independent reports that Ekweremadu, the lawmaker representing Enugu West Senatorial District, is currently serving his fourth term in the Red Chamber.

The state chairman of the APC Ben Nwoye said at the weekend that Ekweremadu would be thrown out of the legislature in 2019.

Nwoye expressed confidence that Enugu West senatorial zone would fall into the hands of APC even though Ekweremadu has been endorsed for a fifth term in the Senate in 2019 by the Enugu West PDP.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com recently reported that Senator Ekweremadu challenged the power of the Federal High Court in Abuja over call to grant interim ownership of his 22 properties to the federal government.

This was contained in a motion filed by his lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, on Tuesday, April 10.

The deputy Senate president maintained that under the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the High Court, lacked the jurisdiction “to entertain and exercise judicial powers in matter related to, connected with and arising from the Code of Conduct and Declaration of Assets.”

