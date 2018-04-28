Home | News | General | Cesc Fabregas scores to help Chelsea beat Swansea at the Liberty Stadium
Cesc Fabregas scores to help Chelsea beat Swansea at the Liberty Stadium



Cesc Fabregas’s early goal was all that Chelsea needed to overcome stubborn Swansea City in their Premier League encounter at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, April 28.

The midfielder grabbed the only goal in the 4th minute to hand his side the maximum points after benefiting from an Eden Hazard’s cross from the wing.

Though they have lost the EPL title to Manchester City, the London club will hope they can finish among the top four teams to participate in the Champions League next season as they are currently 5th on the table.

