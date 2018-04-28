Home | News | General | Real Madrid defeat Leganes in La Liga clash to go a point behind 2nd placed Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid defeat Leganes in La Liga clash to go a point behind 2nd placed Atletico Madrid



  28/04/2018
- Spanish giants Real Madrid have defeated Leganes 2 - 1 in their La Liga matchday 35 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium

- Real boss Zinedine Zidane rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos for this one as they eye their Champions League return match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday May 1

- But Gareth Bale rose to the challenged and scored a spectacular opener in this one

Spanish giants Real Madrid have defeated Leganes 2 - 1 in their La Liga matchday 35 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Real boss Zinedine Zidane rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos for this one as they eye their Champions League return match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday May 1.

