Good news for the Gunners as Arsenal star returns to training early ahead of Manchester United clash

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny made a surprise return to Arsenal training ahead of their Premier League encounter against Manchester United on Sunday, April 29.

The 25-year-old suffered a minor injury in the Gunners 4-1 win over West Ham United in last weekend’s English topflight encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

He landed awkwardly on the side of his foot, with his ankle bending dramatically and he missed his side’s Europa League encounter against Atletico Madrid last Thursday.

However, the Egyptian national team assistant manager Mahmoud Fayez said after assessing the player that the injury was nothing to worry about, saying he would make the country’s World Cup team.

He added that he was expected back in action in the next three weeks after watching him undergo some one-one-on training but his surprise return to training will boost the north Londoner’s confidence ahead of their crunch fixture against the Red Devils.

Fayez claimed: "I just contacted Elneny after he finished his X-ray and thankfully his injury is not serious and he will be out of action for three weeks. He will join us in the World Cup."

While reacting to his recovery from the return to the team, the Egyptian appreciates all his well-wishers for their support during his trying time.

He added: "Thank you for all the love you showed, either in the field or outside it.

"Your support will make me want to heal faster, and try my best to come back to play along with my mates in the Arsenal, and assist my national team."

He could well make the Europa League final on May 16 - provided Arsenal get there after a disappointing 1-1 home draw in the first leg against ten men.

Also sighted at the club’s training ground was Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was being drilled by the coaches as he stands a chance of facing his former club for the first time since he left the club in January.

The Gunners are sixth on the log with 57 points from 34 league games and they will hope they can beat the Red Devils to brighten their chances of finishing in the Europa League spot.

Although, they have a chance of returning to the Champions League should they win the Europa League title at the end of this season.

They have three EPL titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields and they are the only team to have gone unbeaten in a league season.

Source: Naija.ng

