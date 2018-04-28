Home | News | General | Appolus Chu in Emir of Zazzau’s palace: The gains of monarchs from across regions visiting one another

Since his ascension to the throne, HRH (Dr) Appolus Chu, Egbere Emere Okori of Eleme Kingdom has continued to bring succour and unity to Okori, his community in Eleme, Rivers State.

He has also impacted uncountable lives through his foundation, which has provided scholarships, skill acquisition as well as equipped economically hundreds of people including non-indigenes in Eleme.

Recently, he moved to strengthen cultural ties and peaceful coexistence among the different regions and ethnic groups in Nigeria. Apart from organising various events in his community to achieve this, like hosting notable traditional rulers and other dignitaries from across the country in his palace, HRH also embarked on bonding visits to various palaces in Nigeria, a gesture he wants other monarchs to emulate.

While on one of such visits to the Emir of Zazzau to felicitate with him on his 43rd anniversary on the throne, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris , in Zaria, Kaduna State, the Egbere Emere Okori called on tradition rulers across the nation to make out time to visit one another in order to create a strong synergy among themselves and their various tribes.

Appolus Chu, whose visit to the North, was accorded a warm reception as a huge crowd welcomed him to the palace of the Emir, said the visit was to strengthen the cordiality between the people of northern Nigeria and the South-South and, more importantly, with the people of Okori in Eleme Kingdom.

He said: “It is important for traditional rulers all over Nigeria to pay regular visits to one another and to integrate with one another from different tribes in one mind and in unity despite our diversity. Also as a business tycoon, I have come to realise that collaboration brings quick and timely success.

“That is why I have applied strategies in recent times to bring the traditional rulers from different tribes in the nation together. This will afford the opportunity where the easterner, the northerner, the southerner and the westerner will sit together and express themselves in a peaceful manner”.

