StarTimes donates to SOS Children’s villages, pledges support for more orphanages

StarTimes Nigeria says it will increase its support for orphanages and other charity organizations across the country, in its bid to help children access the much-needed care they need while growing up without parental care.

L-R Public Relations & Communications Manager, StarTimes, Kunmi Balogun; Family Strengthening Programme Coordinator, SOS Children’s Villages, Gabriel Adajie; Marketing Manager, Helen Zhang & Content Marketing Manager Abosede Adewara both of StarTimes, during a donation to SOS Children’s Villages in Lagos.

The company made this known through its Public Relations & Communications Manager, Kunmi Balogun, during a visit to SOS Children’s Villages in Lagos, to donate food items to the children.

According to him, “Every quarter, we embark on a charity drive to support the good work being done by both local and international organizations in keeping kids safe and away from the streets. The decision to visit SOS Children’s Villages was not tough to reach, given its reputation and record in providing shelter and care for children.”

On his path, the Family Strengthening Programme Coordinator at SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Gabriel Adajie commended StarTimes for the gesture while receiving the donation. He said that SOS Children’s Villages currently depends on the government, corporate and individual support to carry out its task.

Adajie noted that the donations and support from individuals, organizations and Government helps the organization meet its obligations in providing good family-like care for the children, many of whom he said have no traces to their biological parents.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 10 million subscribers with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors across Africa.

