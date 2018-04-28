Home | News | General | NAOC JV trains 275 N-Deltan youths

By Davies Iheamnachor

Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd and its Joint Venture Partners has, through her Green Rivers Project scheme, trained 275 youths in the Niger Delta in agricultural businesses.

The youths, drawn from the four states of NAOC operations, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Imo States, were trained in Skills such as fisheries, poultry, livestock and crop farming.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the pioneer class of 2017/2018 NAOC-JV Agro-Skills Acquisition Training Programme, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the Vice Chairman/Managing Director of NAOC, Massimo Insulla, said the scheme was introduced to tackle the issues of unemployment in the nation.

