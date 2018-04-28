College of Agric Iguoriakhi: 40 students begin 3-month training at Presco
Another milestone has been recorded in Edo State as Governor Godwin Obaseki’s effort to reposition the College of Education, Iguoriakhi, is yielding result, following the assumption of duty by 40 students of the college at the facility of Presco Plc., for a three-month internship.
Head, Administration and Relations, Presco Plc, Tony Uwajeh, disclosed this to journalists at the weekend, noting, “40 students from the College who were posted to their facility have since commenced their training which will last for a period of three months.”
The 40 interns add to the 50 others who last week assumed duty at the facility of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc., bringing to 90 the number of students now benefiting from the programme.
The programme is one of several initiatives to reposition the college, which has since been shut to allow for a holistic restructuring. A renowned professor of agricultural, Prof. Oluwafemi Balogun, is leading the task on the restructuring of the college, which is expected to produce a fine crop of agricultural graduates to deepen the contribution of the agricultural sector to the state’s economy.
Uwajeh said the students will be trained on various aspects of agriculture during the period of their internship, which he said would afford them the opportunity to acquire practical field knowledge on the aspects of agriculture the company has expertise in.
According to Uwajeh, “the 40 students have since been deployed to the various units in the company and are settling into their tasks. The training of the students was a collaboration between the company and the state government.”
He said that management of Presco Plc would ensure that the students are well exposed to operations of the company during the period to equip them with skills in industrial agricultural operations.
The students would be paid N20, 000 monthly stipend during the period of their training by the state government.
