Okpe – Isoko rainstorm: Ogwah visits victims

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Front line Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Isoko North Constituency in the Delta House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Ogwah, has paid a visit to victims of Okpe-Isoko rainstorm with a call on relevant agencies of government and philanthropists for immediate support.

Ogwah who spoke at Okpe Isoko Community Town Hall, posited that it is not fashionable to play politics with a situation like that natural disaster, stressing the need for expedient measures to cut down on the pains of the affected residents.

The State Assembly Hopeful, Ogwah, leading a delegation of Project Ogwah 2019 on the solidarity visit expressed worries over the state and welfare of the victims.

According to him, “What has happened in Okpe Isoko has affected me. I am pained. People don’t understand the magnitude of the destruction.”

Ogwah, thereafter, immediately ordered the reconstruction of the palace car park which was damaged by the rainstorm, when he led the delegation to the traditional ruler’s palace, where His Royal Majesty, Agbabe Ekpolo II, The Ovie of Okpe-Isoko kingdom received the delegation.

In his address, the traditional ruler, who spoke through the kingdom’s spokesman, Chief Daniel Uti, particularly commended Ogwah for his benevolence.

The traditional ruler also charged Hon. Mike Ogwah not to be distracted adding that he should continue in the race and also prayed for him to win the election.

Hon. Mike Ogwah’s entourage was teemed with Ogwah’s Campaign Director General, Deacon Sunny Eleuni, Hon. Harryman Okoro, former PDP Chairman Isoko North local Government Area, Hon. Daniel Tutumor amongst others.

