APGA national Chair visit: Nnadi urges party faithfuls to come out en masse

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Front line National Assembly hopeful for the Isu/ Nwagele Federal Constituency, Barr. Kelechi Nnadi has called on party faithful to come out en masse to welcome the National Chairman, All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, as he, tomorrow, visits the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Bishop Augustine Ukwuoma.

Nnadi called on the people of Orlu and members of the party to come out enmasse to appreciate and welcome the National Chairman of the party whose immense efforts, according to him, remain a unifying factor.

Barrister Nnadi gave the charge while speaking on the visit today in Owerri, Imo State Capital.

The Green Chambers hopeful, Nnadi said that the best honour to give the National Chairman was their presence hence the need for them to come out en masse to honour him.

According to him, the grand reception will afford the people yet another opportunity to reaffirm the high confidence reposed on Chief Oye, stressing that he would remain a great ambassador of the party.

Nnadi, however, called on his teeming supporters to remain focused on their goal, which he said is to ensure his victory adding that his emergence will open a new vista in legislative representation.

