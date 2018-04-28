Home | News | General | Group petitions INEC over Reps member’s alleged fake result

A group, Koko Youths Development Initiatives, KYDI, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC against Honorable Mohammed Isiah Salihu representing Koko Bese/Maiyama Federal Constituency, Kebbi State, over poor representation at the National Assembly and an alleged falsification of his educational credentials even as it calls on the electoral body to see, with the new information presented, a recall is initiated against him.

INEC National Chairman, Mahamood Yakubu addressing pressmen on new release of 2019 Election Time Table and Schedule of Activities for 2019 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections while at INEC Office Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

In a letter addressed to the electoral body chairman, professor Mahmood Yakubu dated April, 23,2018, signed by its legal adviser, Hussaini Zakariya, submitted to the office of the chairman, KYDI said the C. F 001 form submitted to INEC by its representative, after investigation, revealed that Giginya Memorial College from which the representative purportedly graduated from did not certify anybody bearing the name Mohammed Isah Salihu in 1984 as a qualified teacher with grade II teachers certificate.

“On receipt of the document as required by section 3(4) our client and other youths from the constituency under the Freedom of information act conducted an investigation into the qualification attached to form C. F 001 submitted to INEC by their representative in the green chamber.

Investigation revealed that Giginya Memorial College from where their representative purportedly graduated didn’t certify anybody bearing the name Mohammed Isah Salihu in 1984 as a qualified teachers certificate with Grade II Teachers Certificate “.

It also claimed the form C.F 001 submitted by its representative, investigation further revealed that the document was not issued by any teachers college in Sokoto nor a certificate qualifying it’s representative as having a grade II teachers certificate even though he submitted the same to the commission on oath.

“Our clients, KYDI investigation also revealed that the document submitted to the commission by their House of Representative member in form C.F 001 was a document not issued by any teachers college in Sokoto nor a certificate qualifying their representative as having a Grade II Teachers Certificate, though submitted to the commission on oath by their representative.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...