2019: Coalition of political parties drums support for Ned Nwoko

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Coalition of State Chairmen of Registered Political Parties in Delta State has resolved to support the Senatorial ambition Prince Ned Nwoko in the forthcoming 2019 election.

The Coalition in a communique it issued after a closed door executive meeting which lasted for over five hours, signed by its chairman and secretary, Chief Efe Tobor and Prince Jude Eze said; “we have harmonised our political leanings concerning some governorship and senatorial aspirants in the state in order to be seen to speak with one voice.

“We have reaffirmed our stand to join forces with Prince Nwoko in his 2019 Delta North Senatorial aspiration and to support him in any party he chooses to use to actualise his quest.

“We therefore call on every member of the coalition who have been working with any other senatorial aspirant other than Ned Nwoko to retrace his step and rally round Prince Ned Nwoko. We also resolved to embark on visitation to traditional rulers within the district to further seek for support for Prince Ned Nwoko.”

