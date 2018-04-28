Home | News | General | Nobel Carpets debuts as Chidera wins braiding contest

Lucky Fibres Ltd. Recently sponsored the 2018 My Heritage, My Pride & Sisi Oge Cultural Beauty Pageant in Lagos.

The hair braiding festival, held at the Nike Art Gallery, Lekki Phase 1, is part of activities leading to the crowning of ‘Sisi Oge’ pageant winner for 2018. The event had people from all walks of diverse ethnicities, nationalities and backgrounds in attendance.

The Founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye, explained that Nike Art Gallery as a venue of the Hair Braiding Festival resonated with people with one thing in common: love for the Nigerian and cultures. According to the National Sales Manager, Lush Hair Extension, Mr. Hemant Nahar, the Sisi Oge brand goals are in line with the Lush Hair Extensions objectives which is to raise cultural ambassadors and redefine the African woman.

“As an affordable top quality product with varied Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) for every woman, Lush Hair gives maximum customer satisfaction in enhancing the natural beauty. LUSH hair extension is value for money; the extensions are also reusable with their styles intact”, he said.

At the event, 20 Sisi Oge 2018 contestants had their hair made and styled with various Lush hair extensions.

