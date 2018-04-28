Beware of The African Miracle Pastors (Shocking Photo)
- 28/04/2018 17:02:00
- 35
- 0
I refuse to believe this is the Christianity that was sold to us by the Europeans, I mean what the heck is going on here!!!? Why is a man of God attempting to perform miracle by reaching out to a ladies undergarment? Surely this is very very wrong, any ideas on this?
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 193