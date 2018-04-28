Home | News | General | Beware of The African Miracle Pastors (Shocking Photo)
Beware of The African Miracle Pastors (Shocking Photo)



I refuse to believe this is the Christianity that was sold to us by the Europeans, I mean what the heck is going on here!!!? Why is a man of God attempting to perform miracle by reaching out to a ladies undergarment? Surely this is very very wrong, any ideas on this?

