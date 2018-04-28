Home | News | General | New Zealand adds prostitution to list of employment skills

Anyone looking to relocate to New Zealand can now do so if they have ‘sex worker’ skills or ‘escort service’ experience.

This is all part of a new plan which will now allow potential migrants to add ‘Sex worker’ or ‘Escort’ to their visa applications and they stand a chance of getting a visa.

This comes according to information found on the New Zealand Immigration website, where sex work is listed as ANZSCO level 5 skilled employment, and applicants could claim valuable points towards their VISA if they are paid at or above $36.44 per hour.

While this might sound like good news, it won’t be that easy as Peter Moses, Spokesman of the New Zealand Association of Migration and Investment (NZAMI) says ‘There would be many other issues that would make it unlikely to succeed,’

‘Even though prostitution is a lawful occupation, it is not an occupation that an immigrant can undertake on a temporary visa, sex work is specifically excepted,’

‘An applicant would have to be onshore lawfully and not working, or off-shore while applying for residence. And they would need a formal offer of employment – also not the rule.’

So it will be interesting to see how this is utilised.

