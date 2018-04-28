Home | News | General | Friendship Turn Sour As Bobrisky Unfollows #BBNaija Nina, Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
PDP 2018 Presidential Primary: Foretelling The Outcome

Friendship Turn Sour As Bobrisky Unfollows #BBNaija Nina, Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 16:54:00
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Bobrisky is evidently upset that Nina allowed his sworn enemy, Toyin Lawani to style her and it appears the love existing between the duo has been abruptly cut short. The male barbie has since deleted Nina from her social media account with regards of the latest development as he feels betrayed, having contributed immensely to her popularity and spent over half a million naira on her. Meanwhile, Nina is yet to react.
The drama started when photos and videos capturing the former housemate circulated online and it happened that bobrisky’s BFF turn arch enemy styled her. It is a well known fact that Bobrisky and Nina like each other and so this didn’t go well with him. In a series of posts, Bobrisky noted that the motive behind styling Nina is not far fetched as it was only to spite him


Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 193