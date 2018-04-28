Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Collins’ friend, Cynthia blasts Nina, warns her sternly

The rave of the moment, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina , has gotten a stern warning from one of Collins’ friends, Cynthia, who claimed she has brought so much pains on the estranged boyfriend.Cynthia in her note to Nina asked her to desist from dragging him into all her interviews.

Recently in an interview, Nina mentioned she is in love with Big Brother Naija winner Miracle, and doubts if she can continue her relationship with Collins.

This might be what has prompted Collins’ friend to come out to probably speak on his behalf.

She wrote:

“Dear Nina, First of all I want to congratulate you on Your achievement on being one of the finalist of the just concluded #BBNaijaDoublewahala..

“Since the 2nd week of the show when you supposedly fell in love with fellow Housemate miracle, please note that Collins had given up on the notion that you will come back to him so please desist from Slandering him and saying things that will hurt him more than you already have.

“Mind you he supported you to the very end,I helped him create the #Ninaivy Facebook page even before the show went live.. we all did..despite being mad at you we all still supported you till the end..

“Please note : this is not a reprimand but an appeal to you and everyone that has been Dragging my Gee on social media to let him be.

“Collins Nwamuo aka Spirit Child like I fondly call him will be fine but his hurt will go away faster if you stop dragging him on social media ..

“Nina Live and prosper..but Please be Humble and Don’t let life Humble you..

“#PS Collins is not a Child Collins is not based in Owerri Collins is not a Barber Collins is a Graduate of banking and Finance he graduated in 2012..

“He’s human…Please Let him Be..#BBN is over.”

