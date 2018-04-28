Home | News | General | And It Starts! #BBNaija Nina Flashes Lots Of Flesh in Mesh Mini Dress
Former big brother naija housemate, Nina is currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after she shared a video of herself semi Nood in defiance to her critics and haters.The beautiful reality star appear to have had it with her many critics who lashed out on her on social media for dumping her boyfriend of one year, Collins for Miracle her in-house lover who eventually emerged as the winner of the just concluded ‘double wahala’ edition of the reality game show.

Well it appears that, this is her own way of saying she does not really care what the haters say about her.

She shared the video with the caption;

“I’ll never try to fit in. I was born to STAND OUT.


