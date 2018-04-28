Home | News | General | BBNaija Star, Cee-C Finally Addresses Ebuka’s Claim Of Not Knowing Her

Controversial former housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2018, Cynthia Nwadiorah, popularly know as Cee-C has finally addressed the controversy trailing her and the host of the show, Ebuka.

TORI News reported earlier that while speaking in a recent interview on Beat 99.9FM in Lagos, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was quoted to have said that he has never in his life met Cee-C before, as the first time he’d ever meet her, was on stage of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 2018.

Ebuka had said; “To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show. The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.

“Apparently she came to market something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody. Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.

“I think she has crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”

In a determined bid to paint Ebuka a liar, Nigerians dug up and leaked a photo of Ebuka interviewing Cee-C during her “pageant” days.

The controversial Cee-C in a lengthy Instagram post has finally addressed the issue and urged her fans to let it rest.

She said that the fact that someone met you at an event doesn’t mean the person remembers you, and since Ebuka who is huge in the industry probably meets over 100,000 a week, he therefore has every right to say he has not met her.

Here’s her post in full;

It’s been a very busy and successful week, having different media rounds with the amazing people of @dstvnigeria @supersporttv @africamagic @payporte @minimienoodles @danomilk @beatfm @hotfm_lagos @closeupnigeria @wazobiafmlagos.

I know i have alot to address and answer but I want to address this particular issue.

An interview of someone I respect, admire and see as my mentor was drawn to my attention. Like I said in the house I met @ebuka at an event he hosted, Yo!!! the fact that you meet somebody doesn’t mean that the person has to remember you. @ebuka is HUuuuGE in this industry and probably meets over 100,000 people a week, so therefore he has every right to say he has not met ME.

What I said in the house was from the view of someone who does not understand the industry. Guys I have met and had conservations with alot of people this week, that would as well say they have met me this week too and I can’t even remember.

To my fans, I do appreciate you all for always having my back, mehn!! where did you guys get that picture from???

I advise we take it easy with the bashing, negativity, etc

Love You All,

Ceec.

