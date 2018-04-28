Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome
By Tony Nwankwo
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter executives and stakeholders have accused the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Worldwide) Headquarters in Enugu, led by President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, of meddlesomeness in its affairs.
This, it says, has polarized and factionalized their otherwise cohesive organisation. For this, they said, they have lost confidence in the leadership of Nnia Nwodo as Ohanaeze leader, worldwide.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos PRO, Chief Mike Chidebelu, said after conducting the state election in November, 2017, as provided in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State 2006 Constitution, they noticed moves by the Enugu NEC led by Nwodo to balkanize, infiltrate and factionalise the Lagos Chapter by instigating rancor within the Lagos ranks using outsiders as tools.
According to Chidebelu, the Constitution does not repose the duty of conducting state and local government elections on the national body, rather it is a local Ohanaeze Lagos State affair, therefore, the reason adduced by Nwodo for meddling in Ohanaeze Lagos affairs was to truncate the harmony in the Lagos Chapter.
“We condemn the purported sales of forms for election in Lagos State for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Exco. This is a travesty and a violation of the Constitution by Nwodo and his acolytes, so, we dissociate ourselves and our members from the kangaroo process as we cannot afford the loss of confidence and disillusionment this interference can bring to Ohanaeze Lagos”, he said.
